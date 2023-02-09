Woman Ignite Success Summit a resounding success – organiser Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Organisers of the Woman Ignite Success Summit 2023 (WISS2023), held last month, is reporting that the conference was a tremendous success, with over 15 international speakers sharing their insights and expertise with a captive audience of close to 400 attendees over two days.

Under the theme ACTIVATE, the summit’s goal was to empower women to reach their full potential, inspire women to chase their dreams and provide a platform for women to network and grow.

The speakers shared practical tips, and strategies for success, along with insights on leadership, entrepreneurship, and self-empowerment.

“It was truly amazing to see so many women from different backgrounds come together to learn, grow and connect,” said Dr Joan Wright Good, keynote speaker, entrepreneur and author.

In her opening remarks, founder and conference convenor Keneshia Nooks-Blake invited attendees to spend five minutes affirming.

This type of affirmation is critical and desperately needed [as] women are often encouraged to compete with each other instead of supporting each other,” she said.

Attendees got the opportunity to ask personal questions and get practical, actionable feedback from the expert panel of Bishop Dr Carla Dunbar, marriage, family and sex therapist; Megan Hylton, counselling Psychologist and Coach and Amoy Lawrence, author and motivational speaker.

After participating in the session led by Rochelle Gapere, attorney, and happiness coach, another attendee shared how she survived her suicide attempt and the session on “Renewing the Mind, Choosing Happiness and Designing Your Best Life” gave her the tools and confidence to use her story to support others.

The event organisers are already planning the next summit, which promises to be even bigger and better.

NewsAmericasNow.com