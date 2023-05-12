Woman hits policeman, family pepper-sprayed in Belmont

News

A Belmont woman is in police custody after she hit a policeman when the police visited a house in Belmont early on Friday morning.

Police said officers of the Port of Spain Task Force visited the house on Hermitage Road at around 12.30 am and called out to a man they wanted to question.

A woman opened the door and hit one of the officers on the chest with a piece of wood.

One of the officers grabbed the woman, who began struggling and cursing the police.

The woman’s family tried to pull her away from the police, who used pepper spray to disperse them.

The woman was arrested and is expected to be charged for assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

In an unrelated incident shortly afterwards, police from the Port of Spain Task Force were on patrol on Piccadilly Street, east Port of Spain, at around 12.50 am when they saw a man who was wanted for shootings in the area.

They stopped the car to confront the man, who tried to run away, but was blocked by another officer.

Police grabbed the man, who tried to pull away, but was eventually subdued.

Officers found eight bullets.

The man was charged with using obscene language, resisting arrest and possession of ammunition.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Ghiswayan, Snr Supt Alexander and Supt Daly, with supervision from Sgt Alexander, Cpls Huggins and Williams.