Woman found murdered in Savannah laid to rest

Family members of Gabrielle Raphael, congregate at her casket during her funeral at the Covigne Road Basketball Court, Diego Martin, on Friday. Gabrielle was found dead in the Queens Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on May 8 – Anisto Alves

Murdered Diego Martin woman Gabrielle Raphael was laid to rest after an intimate funeral among a small group at Covigne Road Extension, Diego Martin on Friday morning.

Raphael, 24, was found dead near the Peschier Cemetery in the Queen’s Park Savannah on May 8.

Almost a week later, relatives positively identified her.

Her father, Anthony Castillo, said the last time he saw his daughter was when she left home to take her one-year-old son to his father in Maraval.

An autopsy on the body showed that the mother of three was raped and strangled.

On Friday, a few friends, family and residents gathered for a short farewell ceremony inside the basketball court in the heart of the community.

Some nearby residents also viewed the funeral from their porches and windows.