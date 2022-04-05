Woman found dead in road in Union Village, La Brea

News

South Western Division police found a woman dead in the road in Union Village in La Brea before dawn on Tuesday.

They suspect she might have been a victim of a hit-and-run accident, judging from her injuries.

At around 3 am, a report said, La Brea police got a report that there was a body at the Southern Main Road and went to the scene.

The victim was of African descent and appeared to be in her 50s. The police have not yet confirmed her identity.

However, they believe she stayed at a home for battered women about two years ago. Newsday visited the home but was told there were no records that matched the dead woman’s description.

Residents were unaware of the death, as the body was removed promptly.

Anyone with information can call the La Brea police at 648-7444 or call any police station. People can also call the police at 555, 999, or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).