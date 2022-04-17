Woman fakes kidnapping, charged for wasting police time

News

A 28-year-old woman is expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Tuesday after being charged with wasting police time after claiming she had been kidnapped.

The police on Saturday said Asha Samaroo of Ivory Lane, KP Lands, Valencia was charged on Friday. It statement said on April 13, Samaroo made arrangements to meet with a 29-year-old man in Aranguez to return his gold jewellery to him.

The man and the woman were parked in separate vehicles on Abdool-Young Road, when the man got out of his vehicle and made his way to a Tiida driven by the woman. As he approached her vehicle two men approached her, one allegedly grabbed her hand, entered the Tiida with her and drove off.

The man contacted the police, and officers interviewed him when they arrived.

Police contacted relatives of the alleged victim.

On April 14, around 3.40 pm Samaroo visited the Barataria Police Station and claimed she was kidnapped and escaped. She was interviewed and her statements appeared inconsistent. Police reported Samaroo said she sold the jewellery days before, and two men were paid to stage her kidnapping and robbery. The officers recovered the jewellery and investigations are ongoing.