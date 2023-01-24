Woman dies in hospital hours after accident

Black Immigrant Daily News

File photo: Port of Spain General Hospital.

A WOMAN died on Monday morning, hours after being involved in an accident along Wrightson Road.

Police reported that at about 4.55 am, Gail Ambrose was the front seat passenger in a car heading east, when the vehicle she was in, hit another which was turning on to Colville Street.

That vehicle slammed into the wall at Powergen while the vehicle Ambrose was in stopped a short distance away.

All three people involved were taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where Ambrose died at about 7.55 am.

The driver of the car she was a passenger, remains warded in a stable condition while the driver of the other vehicle was treated and discharged.

Sgt Ramrattan of the Woodbrook Police Station is continuing investigations.

Ambrose is the sixth road fatality for this year. There were eight fatalities for the corresponding period in 2022.

