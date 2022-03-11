Woman dies in Chaguanas car accident, husband injured

News

An early-morning accident in Chaguanas led to a woman dying and her husband being injured.

Police said Allan Lalla, a doctor, was driving north on the Uriah Butler Highway in his red Kia Sportage at around 1.50 am on Friday when the car drifted off the road and flipped upside down in an empty lot near the Chaguanas Flyover.

Lalla’s wife Nadia Lalla, who was in the front passenger seat, died on the spot.

Drivers saw the accident and called an ambulance. Lalla was taken to hospital, where he remained up to Friday afternoon.

Police said a Glock pistol with no serial number was found in the car.

Chaguanas police are continuing enquiries.