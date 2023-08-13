Woman dies in car accident

News

File photo/David Reid

A Valencia woman is dead after an early morning accident on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. She has been identified as Nandi Senghor, of LP 5 Alexander Street, Valenica

According to police at about 4.30 am she was driving on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway when she came into contact with the median, crashed into a tree on the median and stopped on the right lane of the west bound lanes of the highway.

By the time emergency services got to the scene she was unresponsive. Fire services extracted the body out of the car. She was declared dead at the scene by a district medical officer.

The body was removed by Dennie’s Funeral Home and the wrecker removed the vehicle to the La Horquetta Police Station.