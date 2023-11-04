Woman dies at hospital after self-inflicted burns

News

Aviana Ramdeo –

A Tableland woman who suffered 35 per cent burns about her body died at the San Fernando General Hospital on Thursday, almost three weeks after she was admitted for reported self-inflicted injuries.

Police are investigating the circumstances under which Aviana Ramdeo, 23, was burnt.

According to reports, on October 14, Nicolas Phagoo, 34, of Naparima Mayaro Road, Tableland, told police he was at home with Ramdeo, his common-law-wife, when around 1 am, they had an argument.

Ramdeo allegedly poured the white rum over her body and set herself on fire with a lighter, according to the police report.

Phagoo said he extinguished the flames but not before she suffered significant burns to her face, neck, chest, lower limbs and arms.

Phagoo said he contacted the police and the emergency health services.

PC Ramdhanie and PC Toll responded and Ramdeo was taken to the hospital where she was treated and warded at the ICU until her death on November 2.

A post mortem is scheduled next week at the Forensic Science Centre, in St James.

Sgt Sooknanan is continuing enquiries.