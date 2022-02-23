Woman chopped after enraged husband lashes out – FATAL FAREWELL

News

CHOPPED: Vashti Sookram. –

IN A FINAL fatal act, David Sookram took his own life on Monday night after chopping up his wife in front of shocked family members including their own two children, and believing her to be dead, at their Barrackpore home.

Relatives told Newsday that Sookram had recently agreed to separate from his wife Vashti and no one expected him to lash out so violently. Up to press time on Tuesday, the 30-year-old woman remained warded in a stable but critical condition at hospital.

Relatives said Sookram clearly was distraught by the thought of losing his family and thus he decided on a final, fatal farewell by taking his own life after believing he had ended his wife’s life as well.

Newsday understands the couple was embroiled in a heated argument at their Kanhai Trace, Barrackpore home on Monday night when at 10 pm, 38-year-old Sookram grabbed a cutlass and began chopping his wife.

TOOK HIS OWN LIFE: David Sookram. –

After believing her dead, Sookram drank a substance and ran to the back of the house where he collapsed and died.

Despite being chopped multiple times, Vashti was still alive and was rushed to the San Fernando General Hospital where she was treated and warded at the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Still trembling at what she witnessed, Vashti’s mother Rita Selvon, 65, said she too was chopped on her left hand while trying to intervene and protect her daughter.

Relatives said the couple’s young children – an eight-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl – were at home when the argument and violence broke out. They were thankful the two were not harmed but are now worried about the state of their mental health over what they witnessed.

Vashti’s uncle Mohan Selvon told Newsday he lives a short distance away from the couple’s home and rushed to the scene minutes after being told of the incident by a relative.

He said the couple’s 13-year-old marriage appeared peaceful but this all changed after the two discussed separating several weeks ago.

He recalled the couple had another argument recently over the impending separation and after that augment, David left home for several days.

Mohan told Newsday, “There was a dispute, apparently he lost controlled and couldn’t face reality (of the separation). I think the dispute was over them wanting to separate and probably in his mind, he couldn’t see that happening. We didn’t see this thing happening.”

I TRIED TO

STOP HIM:

Rita Sylvan shows her bandaged left hand after she suffered injuries when she tried to stop her son-in-law David Sookram from chopping her daughter Vashti at their Barrackpore home on Monday night. David later took his own life while Vashti remained warded up to press time.

PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB –

Mohan is calling on couples going domestic issues to seek help to prevent a similar fate. He is also warning couples to be cautious on who they seek advice from.

“One of the biggest issue especially with Trinis is that we try to keep problems covered. How the calypso goes, ‘drink water and mind your business’ and that is our culture.

“Sometimes it is good to open your mouth and discuss things that are happening on the inside. Sometimes you have to put pride behind…it is also good to seek advice from sensible people, sometimes the right thing may not be what you want to hear.”

Several of Vashti’s relatives who live nearby told Newsday they were shocked by the incident given that the couple appeared to have a peaceful marriage. They described David as a hard-working man who provided for his family while Vashti was described as a supportive wife. Investigations are continuing.