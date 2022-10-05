Woman charged in baby’s death sent to St Ann’s

News

Shalini Ramsaroop, charged with the manslaughter of her nine-month-old daughter. – Photo courtesy TTPS

THE woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her nine-month-old daughter has been sent to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital for an evaluation.

Shalini Ramsaroop, 30, reappeared before Princes Town magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine on Wednesday, when the court heard she had no previous conviction or pending cases.

Attorney Arron Levi Daniel Smith asked the court to send his client for an evaluation and treatment at the hospital. The police prosecutor agreed, and the magistrate remanded Ramsaroop to the custody of the hospital.

The case was adjourned to October 19.

Ramsaroop of New Grant first appeared before Misir-Gosine on Monday.

The court did not have her criminal records tracings on that day and the case was adjourned to Wednesday.

The police charged Ramsaroop last Friday on the advice of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Ramsaroop’s baby, Seileen Ramsaroop, was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility in an unresponsive state on September 21.

It has been alleged that a woman fed a mixture of Malathion (a pesticide), milk, and cereal to a baby in order to stop the child’s incessant crying.

Supt Sean Dhillpaul supervised the investigations whiih were led by Insp Jones and Sgts Elvin and Forbes of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region Three).

Sgt Ramdial later laid the charge.