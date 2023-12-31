Woman, 86, escapes fire at Marabella home

News

Fire officers from the Mon Repos fire station at the scene of a house fire at the corner of Pearl and Hillcrest avenue, Battoo New Lands, Marabella – Photo by Lincoln Holder

A Marabella family heads into the New Year counting their blessings after their 86-year-old mother escaped a fire that erupted at her home on Sunday.

Newsday understands the blaze began around 12.30 pm at the house located at the corner of Hillcrest Drive and Pearl Avenue, Battoo New Lands.

The woman’s daughter, who asked for the family to remain unidentified, told Newsday they are grateful she was able to escape unharmed. The daughter said she did not think the family required assistance and members will do what is necessary to see about their mother.

Another relative told Newsday the fire started in a bedroom that is scarcely used on the first floor of the house. He said the woman’s caretaker discovered the fire and was able to evacuate the elderly woman and herself.

Relatives and neighbours commended officers from the Mon Repos fire station for responding within minutes and getting the fire under control. They credited this quick response for saving them from what could have easily been a worse situation.

Fire inspectors were yet to begin investigations, at the time Newsday visited, but officers said residents believe an electrical issue may have caused the blaze. The residents recalled a fluctuating voltage moments before. Assessments were still ongoing into the scale of damage and its cost.

At the scene, neighbours were all grateful the elderly woman escaped injury but said it highlights the need for a fire hydrant in the community to be repaired. The hydrant is some 300 meters away from the house. Anand Seuradge, 64, said the hydrant was decommissioned over a year ago after it began leaking. It was never repaired or replaced.

“We really need it because if it was a more serious fire, then they would have left or a tender would have had to come. We can’t wait for somebody to be (killed),” he said.

Fire officers from the Mon Repos fire station cool off after extinguishing a house fire at the corner of Pearl and Hillcrest avenue, Battoo New Lands, Marabella – Photo by Lincoln Holder