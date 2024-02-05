Woman, 85, murdered in Arima

News

Police cars on a crime scene. – File photo by Jeff K Mayers

An 85-year-old US resident was found murdered at her Lime Boulevard, Santa Rosa home in Arima on February 5.

The victim was identified as Hyacinth Gardner. Neighbours said Gardner returned from the United States in December to complete renovations on her home.

Earlier on February 5, Gardner’s car was found crashed in Wallerfied, Arima.

By the time police found out who owned the vehicle, other officers were already at Gardner’s home. Her body found in her bedroom with marks of violence.