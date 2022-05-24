Woman, 53, shot dead at Champs Fleurs

News

Rosemary Harricharan –

A 53-year-old Champs Fleurs woman was shot dead at her home on Tuesday morning.

Police reported that at around 1.30 am officers responded to a report of gunshots at Williams Street.

First responders went to a house where they found the body of Rosemary Harricharan in a bedroom. She had been shot in the right side of her chest and lower left abdomen.

A relative of the dead woman told police that at around 1.10 am she heard gunshots outside Harricharan’s bedroom window and went to investigate.

The gunman, she said, chased her inside the house and fired at her, but missed. He then ran away.

Police found four live rounds and four spent 9mm shellse.

No motive was given for the killing.