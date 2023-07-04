Woman, 42, dies in car accident in Caroni

News
A San Fernando woman died after her car was involved in an accident on the Solomon Hochoy Highway on Wednesday morning.
Just after 2 am Colleen Osborne, 42, of Cedar Drive, Pleasantville, San Fernando was driving along the south-bound late when her blue Kia SUV ran off the road.
A police report said the vehicle collided with a median near the Caroni overpass before flipping several times and stopping in a bushy area off the road.
Osborne’s body was removed from the scene after a DMO pronounced her dead.
Police are investigating.
