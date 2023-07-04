Woman, 42, dies in car accident in Caroni

News

File photo/David Reid

A San Fernando woman died after her car was involved in an accident on the Solomon Hochoy Highway on Wednesday morning.

Just after 2 am Colleen Osborne, 42, of Cedar Drive, Pleasantville, San Fernando was driving along the south-bound late when her blue Kia SUV ran off the road.

A police report said the vehicle collided with a median near the Caroni overpass before flipping several times and stopping in a bushy area off the road.

Osborne’s body was removed from the scene after a DMO pronounced her dead.

Police are investigating.

This story will be updated as more information comes to hand.