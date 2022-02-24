Woman, 2 suspected bandits killed in Westmoorings shootout

News

Two suspected bandits and a woman are dead after a shootout at a home in Westmoorings on Thursday morning.

Police said two men entered the yard at Cherry Crescent at around 8 am and residents called the police for assistance. A relative – a firearm users license holder, came to the family’s assistance and confronted the men.

During a shootout two intruders were killed and a woman who lived at the home was also shot. She was taken to the St James Medical Centre where she died while being treated.

Newsday will update the story as more information becomes available