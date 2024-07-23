Witco, SWWTU agree on 7% wage increase

News

WITCO, SWWTU SIGN MILESTONE AGREEMENT: Luke Gittens, head of HR Caribbean, Witco, left, Leah Ishmael-Lynch, head of HR operations, Witco and Levi Barclay, branch vice chairman, SWWTU, sign milestone collective bargaining agreement. –

Photo courtesy Witco

THE West Indian Tobacco Co Ltd (Witco) and the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) have completed negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement for the period January 2026-December 2028, which includes a seven per cent increase in wages and salaries.

A release from Witco on July 23 said the increase would be spread over a three-year period.

“Witco has a legacy of providing outstanding employee benefits and enabling a performance-driven and dynamic organisation “The signing of this agreement underscores the importance of our employees and the continued resilience of our business. Together, we are stronger for the future of our business, our industry and our country,” said Luke Gittens, head of human resources.

The SWWTU expressed appreciation for the opportunity to play a role in the negotiations and the collective settlement. It emphasised its commitment to continuing to work with the company in the best interest of all parties involved.