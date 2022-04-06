Winston Duke’s Batman Unburied audio series to release on May 3

News

TOBAGO actor Winston Duke, who is known for his role as M’Baku in Marvel’s Black Panther, is set to also have his name stamped in the DC universe.

Duke will star as Bruce Wayne/The Batman in the Batman Unburied audio series set to release on May 3.

His role was initially announced in July 2021 but fans now have an official date to look forward to.

The series is a creative collaboration between Spotify, DC and Warner Bros and was first announced on September 29, 2020.

It was described as “a slate of narrative scripted podcasts that dive deep into the characters, stories, and worlds of Gotham City, Metropolis, Themyscira, and beyond.”

It was written and produced by US writer, director and filmmaker David Goyer, who has done the screenplay for movies such as The Dark Knight Trilogy (Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises), Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, among several others.

Goyer had said then, “We’ll be using the unique advantages of audio to dig into the more nightmarish members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery.”

In an official announcement on Tuesday, Spotify said the release on May 3 will be the platform’s “largest simultaneous launch.”

In addition to English, the series will also be available in Portuguese, French, German, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese and Spanish.

Dawn Ostroff, Spotify’s chief content and advertising business officer said, “Through our extraordinary partnership with Warner Bros and DC, we have the unique opportunity to usher in a new era of the universally beloved DC superheroes through the world of audio, voiced by all-star casts.

“The power of podcasts has never been more evident than it is with David Goyer’s spine-chilling soundscape masterpiece that tells the transcendent story of the one and only Bruce Wayne.”

The release said the synopsis is: “Working as a forensic pathologist in the bowels of Gotham Hospital, the superhero must not only face his own mental demons, but also overcome them in order to save the citizens of Gotham.”

Alongside Duke will be Hasan Minhaj as the Riddler, Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon, Jason Isaacs as Alfred, and Lance Reddick as Thomas Wayne.

The series will only be available on Spotify.