There might be some people who doubt that winning the lotto is real. But two of TT’s newest millionaires want the country to know that it is possible to win.

When a Tunapuna resident won the $12 million Lotto Plus jackpot on November 10, the person said they reacted calmly and felt normal.

The winner is an avid Lotto Plus, Pick Two, Pick Four and Cashpot player who can be found at a different booth each week, a press release said.

It added that the winning ticket was purchased at Cindy Lambkin’s Lotter Centre, Siparia Erin Road, Duncan Village.

“In our winner’s own words, they checked their ticket at 4 am that Sunday morning only to realise they had won,” the National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) release said.

The winner – coming from a poor family – always wished for three things: a home of their own, enough money to put away for their retirement and the means to help others.

“Now, with their Lotto Plus Jackpot win, they’ve got more than enough cash to accomplish their lifelong goals as well as nab their dream car, a Nissan Qashqai,” the NLCB said.

The winner also wants to donate a portion of their winnings to the Cyril Ross Home, Tunapuna, “to help young orphans have the best care possible.”

For those dreaming of winning the lotto, the winner said, “Persevere, people really win Lotto Plus!”

Similarly, the Lotto Plus winner on November 13 also told fellow Lotto Plus players to be consistent.

The Tobago resident won $2 million on November 13.

The player was originally from San Juan but moved to Tobago three years ago with his wife and four children.

“Though he is a regular player, he told us he plays random numbers for each draw, and usually plays at only two agents, David Maharaj (who owns Barcode restaurant and bar) and Marthias Marfan. His consistency finally paid off on November 13 at Barcode restaurant and bar, Mt Marie and Milliford Road, Scarborough, where he played the winning numbers.”

The release added, “Our winner is a man of God and told us, ‘I had a feeling I was going to win, because I prayed for it.’”

Coming from a financially challenging background, the winner wished to be financially stable.

He plans to celebrate by doing a prayer and worship ceremony, then purchase a house or his dream car, a Mercedes Benz. He also intends to donate a portion of his winnings to the Couva covid19 facility to assist the country in beating the global pandemic, then head to Finland and catch up with some old friends, the release added.