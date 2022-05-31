Windies take 1-0 ODI series lead vs Netherlands

Sports

West Indies vice captain Shai Hope –

AN unbeaten century from opener Shai Hope guided West Indies to a seven-wicket win and a 1-0 lead in the three-match One Day International series against The Netherlands at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Tuesday.

The Netherlands posted 240/7 in 45 overs in a rain-interrupted innings.

Teja Nidamanuru struck 58 not out off 51 deliveries to lead the way for Netherlands and Vikramjit Singh chipped in with 47 off 45 balls.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein took 2/29 in nine overs and medium-pacer Kyle Mayers grabbed 2/50 in nine overs.

Chasing a revised target of 247 in 45 overs, Hope’s 119 not out took West Indies to 249/3 in 43. 1 overs.

Hope faced 130 balls and struck 12 fours and two sixes.

He was supported by his opening partner Shamarh Brooks as the pair put on 120 inside 24 overs.

When Brooks fell for 60 off 67 balls (three fours, two sixes), Nkrumah Bonner (duck) and captain Nicholas Pooran (seven) quickly followed as West Indies were reduced to 133/3 after 26.3 overs.

Brandon King joined Hope and the pair avoided any further loss and took West Indies to victory. King ended unbeaten on 58 off 51 deliveries, an innings which included five fours and two sixes.

Logan van Beek was the best bowler for the Netherlands with 2/49 in ten overs.

Van Beek is partly of Trinidadian descent: his maternal grandfather was Simpson Guillen, who played for both the West Indies and then New Zealand, where he later migrated.

The second match will be played on Thursday from 5 am, TT time.

SUMMARISED SCORES

NETHERLANDS 240/7 (45 overs) – Teja Nidamanuru 58 not out, Vikramjit Singh 47; Akeal Hosein 2/29, Kyle Mayers 2/50 vs WEST INDIES (Target 247 in 45 overs) 249/3 (43.1 overs) – Shai Hope 119 not out, Shamarh Brooks 60, Brandon King 58 not out; Logan van Beek 2/49. West Indies won by seven wickets