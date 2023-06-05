Wilson wins thrilling ICWI Silver Bowl Table Tennis final

Tobago

Aaron Wilson –

Trinidad and Tobago’s Aaron Wilson battled from two sets down to edge a determined Arun Roopnarine in the men’s final of the ICWI Silver Bowl Table Tennis tournament on Sunday, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Roopnarine (Arima Hawks) was on the verge of victory with an 8-5 advantage in the third set, but Wilson of Carenage Blasters dug deep to recover and win 3-2 (10:12, 9:11, 11:8, 11:6, 11:7).

In the semi-final, Wilson defeated former national junior Andrew Edwards (Gladiators) 3-1 (11:4, 11:5, 5:11, 11:6). Edwards surprised many on the day with his grit and determination. In the other semi, Roopnarine battled from a set down to defeat Aaron Edwards (QPCC) 3-1 (6:11, 11:7, 11:7, 11:3).

On Saturday, veteran and multiple national champion Aleena Edwards’ (UTT) retained the women’s title. She defeated her niece Imani Edwards- Taylor 11:5, 11:5, 5:11, 13:11.

In the semis, Edwards brushed aside former national player Linda Partap- Boodhan 3-0 (11:9, 11:9, 11:9) while Edwards- Taylor got the better of her national teammate Priyanka Khellawan 3-2 (11:8, 11:13, 11:8, 11:13, 11:7).