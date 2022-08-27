Wilson new head of TT Publishers and Broadcasters Association

News

Douglas Wilson, general manager of the Trinidad Express newspaper, is the new president of the TT Publishers and Broadcasters Association (TTPBA).

He was elected to serve a two-year term on August 25 at the TTPBA annual general meeting. The TTPBA was formed in the early 1990s and represents a number of media owners and managers.

Also on the board was vice president Christianne Elcock, treasurer Anthony Seegobin, Peter Ames, Lennox Toussaint, Kiran Maharaj and outgoing president Grant Taylor.

Wilson joined the industry in 1991, has held senior executive positions since 2008 and holds directorships within the One Caribbean Media structure.

According to a TTPBA statement, Wilson was pleased to serve the industry in this capacity and thanked Taylor for serving.

“While he noted the importance of continuity, he said the board would like to see younger managers of media offering to serve. He said this would be taken into consideration as the new board plans for the future.”