WILCO Finance launches programme in support of women Loop Jamaica

WILCO Finance Limited on Tuesday launched its new initiative, WILCO WOMENtrepreneur Programme, which seeks to identify Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) owned and operated by women, and assist them to build capacity and grow their businesses.

This was announced during a signing ceremony at the launch, with partners Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited and Acorn Professional Tutors.

“Harnessing the potential of women entrepreneurs has been one of WILCO’s key focus areas in its thrust for partnering for MSME sustainability,” said Nikisha Walters, Chief Executive Officer.

“At WILCO we take a holistic approach when working with MSMEs, and so in addition to providing these female-led institutions with financing solutions, the WOMENtrepreneur Programme is being delivered in partnership with Acorn Professional Tutors, for training in MSME leadership and development; and Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited, for creditor life insurance coverage of all credit facilities extended.”

During the launch, some of the programme partners signed a memorandum solidifying the details of the partnership. Other WILCO partners – the Development Bank of Jamaica (DBJ) and the Small Business Association of Jamaica (SBAJ), were present at the launch, and confirmed their support of the initiative during their respective presentations.

WILCO Finance Board Members (from right), Vernon Wilson, Deputy Chairman; Patrick Thompson, Chairman; and Nikisha Walters, CEO, in the company of Kevin Frith, a Director of the Small Business Association of Jamaica (SBAJ), at Tuesday’s launch of WILCO’s WOMANtrepreneur Programme in St Andrew.

The first phase of the WOMENtrepreneur Programme is to run from November 29, 2022, to June 30, 2023, with various activities to be undertaken over the period. Women business owners will have the opportunity to apply for financing for working capital support, fixed asset purchase or debt consolidation, to help to scale up their business operations.

To sign up for the WOMENtrepreneur Programme, interested parties may apply online via WILCO’s website at www.wilcofinance.com.

Present at the launch were: Patrick Thompson, Chairman of the Board, WILCO Finance; Vernon Wilson, Deputy Chairman of the Board, WILCO Finance; Nikisha Walters, CEO; Tania Waldron-Gooden, Chief Executive Officer, Caribbean Assurance Brokers Limited; Karl Willie, Chief Executive Officer, Acorn Professional Group; Kevin Frith, Director, SBAJ; and representatives from the DBJ.

