Wife: Scrunter alive and well

News

Irwin Reyes Johnson, better known as Scrunter. –

The wife of veteran calypsonian Irwin Reyes “Scrunter” Johnson – who wished only to be identified as Mrs Johnson – is assuring all of TT that Scrunter is alive and well.

This comes after rumours were spread that Scrunter was ill and had been hospitalised.

In a phone interview on Monday, she said, “Things must be confirmed from reputable sources before it is printed on whatever platform or whatever media.

“Scrunter is doing well. He is at home. He is in no hospital and has no brain tumor.”

She said Scrunter went to Medical Associates for his annual check-up as he is a senior citizen. She said they received so many calls because of the rumours.

Mrs Johnson added that she could not understand how people could be so insensitive and wicked spreading those kinds of rumours.

The rumours were also fuelled by the news of the deaths of fellow veteran calypsonians Clifton “Mighty Bomber” Ryan on New Year’s Day and Kenwrick “Kenny J” Joseph on Sunday.