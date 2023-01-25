WI Women lose third consecutive match in T20 Tri-Series

Sports

Shabika Gajnabi of West Indies (L) and captain Hayley Matthews run between the wickets during the Women’s T20I Tri-Series match against South Africa at Buffalo Park on Wednesday in East London, South Africa. – CWI Media

THE West Indies Women lost their third consecutive match of the T20 International Tri-Series on Wednesday as they suffered a heavy 10-wicket defeat to hosts South Africa at Buffalo Park.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (34) and Shabika Gajnabi (33) posted a 61-run partnership as they posted 97/6 (20 overs).

Tumi Sekhukhune was the pick of the South African bowlers, finishing with figures of 2/4 followed by Nonkululeko Mlaba with 1/4.

South Africa’s openers Laura Wolvaardt (42 not out) and Tazmin Brits made quick work of chasing down the target, with Brits scoring an unbeaten half-century and hitting the winning runs.

South Africa women reached 98/0 in 13.4 overs. For the West Indies, Karishma Ramharack had the most economical bowling figures of 3-0-17-0.

West Indies head coach Courtney Walsh after the match said, “It was not a good performance today, we did not get the target we would’ve wanted today. We had a very slow start and did not pick up any momentum and that set the tone for the match.

“Only when the skipper (Matthews) and Gajnabi were there in the middle did we get any scoring opening. The team is disappointed, but we have a few days to regroup before we play India in the last match.”

Walsh added, “We have Stafanie Taylor, Chinelle Henry and Aaliyah Alleyne who are carrying injuries and are missing out on this series, then Shakera Selman and Chedean Nation got injured during the series, so we are working against time to have them fit enough to pick from a strong pool for the World Cup, which is our main focus.”

The West Indies play India Women in their final match of the Tri-Series at the same venue on Monday at 9am (TT time).