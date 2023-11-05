WI, TT spinner Sunil Narine announces international retirement

Sports

Trinbago Knight Riders spinner Sunil Narine who announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday. FILE PHOTO – Trinbago Knight Riders

TT and West Indies star spinner Sunil Narine announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday in an Instagram post, marking an end to a career which spanned eight years.

“I appreciate it has been over four years since I last played for West Indies, but today I am announcing my retirement from international cricket,” Narine wrote in his post.

“Publicly I am a man of few words but privately there are a few people who have given me unwavering support throughout my career and helped me realise my dream of representing West Indies and to you I express my deepest gratitude.”

He last played for WI in a T20 international in August 2019.

He made his international debut in an ODI in December 2011 and went on to represent the Windies in 122 international matches, which included six Tests, 65 ODIs and 51 T20s.

He helped West Indies to their first T20 World Cup title in 2012, a first World Cup win across formats since 1979. In that competition, scalped nine wickets.

Apart from the WI and TT, Narine, 35, has been a highly valued and highly recruited player in global T20 competitons. He has been a regular for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL).