WI crumble in heavy 284-run loss in 2nd S/Africa Test

West Indies’s captain Kraigg Brathwaite leaves the pitch after being dismissed by South Africa’s bowler Kagiso Rabada, for 18 runs during the fourth day of the second Test, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday. – AP PHOTO

ANOTHER batting collapse saw West Indies fall to a heavy 284-run defeat in the second Test match against hosts South Africa at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on Saturday.

South Africa resumed the fourth day’s play on 287/7, a second innings lead of 356 runs, and were dismissed for 321, which set West Indies a challenging 391-run victory target.

Topping the bowling for West Indies was Kyle Mayers (3/46), Jason Holder (3/48) and Alzarri Joseph (2/49), with Raymon Reifer (1/36) and Kemar Roach (1/54) grabbing one each.

In reply, after they lost opening batsman and skipper Kraigg Brathwaite with 21 runs on the board, the maroon crashed and had the next four batsmen – Raymon Reifer (duck), Tagenarine Chanderpaul (two), Roston Chase (duck) and Jermaine Blackwood (four) removed for an embarrassing five runs.

West Indies’s batsman Joshua Da Silva watches on as South Africa’s bowler Gerald Coetzee celebrates after bowling him for 34 runs during the fourth day of the second Test, at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday. – AP PHOTO

At 26/5, Kyle Mayers (seven) perished and made way for a welcomed, but short-lived, 48-run partnership between Joshua Da Silva (34) and Jason Holder (19).

That carried the visitors to 82, but when Holder was bowled by pacer Gerald Coetzee, the slide continued as West Indies went all out for a shabby 106 from 35.1 overs after lunch. Alzarri Joseph hit 18.

Coetzee (3/37) was the main destroyer for the Proteas with Simon Harmer (3/45), Keshav Maharaj (2/4) and Kagiso Rabada (2/19) among the wickets.

The loss for West Indies saw them succumb to a 2-0 Test series defeat.

In a post-match interview, Brathwaite was critical of himself, and his team’s batting display, but still highlighted some positives from the series sweep.

“Looking back, bowlers got 40 wickets in the series. That’s a good accomplishment. Batting wise, we weren’t good enough. We didn’t score enough runs, as simple as that. They are a very good attack. Away from home we haven’t scored enough runs.

“I still think we are making some good steps. Looking at the first Test, we were in some good positions, but we crumbled. Bowling wise, I think at some crucial times we were still too expensive. We’ve got to be good enough batting wise.”

Both teams now shift focus to the three-match One-Day International series which bowls off with the opener at Buffalo Park in East London on Thursday, from 7am (TT time).