WI bowlers grab 4 wickets but…India building solid platform

HOOKED: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hooks for a boundary during his knock on day one of the second Test match against the West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Thursday. PHOTO BY ANISTO ALVES – Anisto Alves

DAYS after their shambolic performance in the first Test, the West Indies gave a more disciplined and spirited performance on the first day of the centennial Test between itself and India at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

However, at stumps on Thursday, the visitors who closed on 288-4, were building a solid platform. Friday’s play could very well decide the outcome of this test and the series which India lead 1-0.

The West Indies showed quality on day one at the Oval before a small but vociferous crowd supporting them. But it was India who would have been the more satisfied team when stumps were drawn.

The trio of captain Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli all struck half centuries.

Sharma and newcomer Jaiswal continued where they left off in the first Test, closing the first session on 121 without loss, at a healthy run rate of over four and a half runs per over.

Sharma started off watchful, but quickly felt at home and brought up his half century ending the first session on 63 not out off 102 balls.

Jaiswal, who scored a century on debut in the first Test in Dominica, continued to prove he belongs in international cricket, moreso Test cricket.

He got to his fifty shortly before lunch with a perfectly timed cover drive for four off fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.

In the over before lunch, the West Indies missed out on an opportunity as Alick Athanaze dropped a low catch at first slip off pacer Jason Holder to give Jaiswal a life.

Jaiswal did not face as many deliveries as his skipper scoring 52 off 56 balls in the morning period.

Pacers Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel kept the match fairly tight after lunch, but both openers appeared comfortable at the crease.

AIRBORNE: TT and West Indies pacer Shannon Gabriel in full flight on day one of the second Test against India at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain on Thursday. – Photo by Anisto Alves

With the score on 139, the Windies were rewarded for their effort as Jaiswal found a thick edge driving at a delivery from Holder and was well caught for 57 by debutant Kirk McKenzie fielding at deep gully.

The regional team came close to grabbing another wicket, but Sharma survived a confident appeal for leg before off Gabriel. West Indies decided to review the not out decision, but the replay showed Sharma got an inside edge.

Shubman Gill (ten) did not last long as he found a thin edge to give wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva a catch as Kemar Roach got his first scalp. Drinks followed shortly after with India 154/2.

Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican got the prized wicket of Sharma who was bowled for 80 playing forward as West Indies fought their way back in the contest. Sharma struck nine fours and two sixes in his 143-ball knock.

The crowd was small, but they made their voices heard with one particular man in the Cyril L Duprey Stand giving non-stop advice to the Windies players. He also sang David Rudder’s Rally Around the West Indies.

On the stroke of tea, India lost another batsman when Ajinkya Rahane’s off stump went flying as he played a ball from Gabriel onto his stumps for eight.

It was a dominant second session by the West Indies who took four wickets while India added only 61 runs.

Kohli, who took 21 balls to get off the mark, was 18 not out at tea. Gabriel and Holder kept Kohli and new batsman Ravindra Jadeja at bay early in the final session.

India batted patiently, but the pair opened up before the drinks break as Roach was struck for three fours in one over.

A young fan of the Indian team waves that country’s flag on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Thursday. Photo by Anisto Alves

Kohli and Jadeja, team-mates since U19 level, prevented any further inroads by the bowlers for the rest of the day as they combined to add 106 unbroken runs for the fifth wicket.

As the light faded, Windies spinner Warrican bowled a few overs along with part time spinners Athanaze and Kraigg Brathwaite.

Kohli will be eyeing a century early on day two as he closed the opening day on 87 not out while Jadeja is unbeaten on 36.

SCOREBOARD

West Indies vs India

India 1st inns:

Y Jaiswal c McKenzie b Holder*57

R Sharma b Warrican*80

S Gill c Da Silva b Roach*10

V Kohli not out*87

A Rahane b Gabriel*8

R Jadeja not out*36

EXTRAS*(LB4;NB6)*10

Total for four wickets*288

Still to Bat: I Kishan; R Ashwin; J Unadkat; M Siraj; M Kumar

Fall of Wkts: 139; 153; 155; 182

BOWLING: Roach 13-1-64-1; Joseph 15-0-72-0; Gabriel 12-0-50-1; Warrican 25-5-55-1; Holder 13-3-30-1; Athanaze 4-0-12-0; Brathwaite 2-1-1-0

Toss: WI