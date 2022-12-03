Who said butter would pair lusciously with rum? In a cocktail? Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

For the final instalment of the three-part seasonal cocktails special, rum takes a luscious turn in a Buttered Rum cocktail that defies tradition. Most versions of this cocktail are served warm, with a pool of melted butter melding with the liquor.

But here it’s turned it into a chilled drink by using a simple and speedy technique that adds the flavour — but not the fat — of the butter, along with a hit of nutmeg and hard apple cider.

Buttered Rum

Traditionally, a Buttered Rum is a warm cocktail in which a pat of butter is melted into a heated blend of rum, apple cider and spices.

To give this wonderful flavour combination year-round appeal, I borrowed a technique often used with whiskey — fat washing. This involves adding a flavourful fatty ingredient, such as bacon or butter, to a liquor.

After a brief infusion, it is chilled so the fat is easily strained out, leaving only its flavour behind. In this case, the result is buttery-rich rum, the perfect foil for bright hard apple cider.

Ingredients

2 oz aged rum

1 tbsp melted butter

1/4 oz orange liqueur

1/4 oz agave or simple syrup

Pinch grated nutmeg

Ice cubes

1 oz hard apple cider

Method

In a small glass, stir together the rum and butter. Let sit for 5 minutes, then place in the freezer for 10 minutes. Line a mesh cocktail strainer with cheesecloth, then pour the butter-rum mixture through it and into a cocktail shaker. Discard the butter. Add the orange liqueur, syrup and nutmeg, then shake with ice cubes. Strain into a coupe, then top with the cider.

By J M Hirsch

The trio of seasonal cocktails (from left) a spiced apple cocktail, a pumpkin spice martini, and a buttered rum cocktail. This is the final piece of the three-part seasonal cocktail series. (Photos: Callum Duffy via AP)

NewsAmericasNow.com