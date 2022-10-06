WHO recalls 4 paediatric drugs

News

The medication recalled by the WHO. – Photo from the WHO

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has recalled four paediatric drugs – Promethazine oral solution, Kofexmalin baby cough syrup, Makoff baby cough syrup and Magrip N cold syrup.

In a press release on Thursday, the Ministry of Health alerted the public to this.

It said the WHO had recalled substandard, contaminated medicines manufactured by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd in Haryana, India.

“Laboratory analysis of the samples of all four products have identified that they contain unacceptable amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol as contaminants.

“These contaminants when consumed in unacceptable amounts are detrimental to one’s health.”

It said the WHO called the products unsafe as they can cause serious injury or death.

The ministry said while the products are not registered for use in Trinidad and Tobago, “There may be the possibility of distribution internationally through informal markets.”

It urged, “If you are in possession of these products, please do not consume/use them and return them to point of sale.“