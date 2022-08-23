What Hilton Guyana?

A NAN FIRST

By NAN Staff Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. Aug. 23, 2022: What Hilton Hotel in Guyana? That’s largely the response from a Hilton hotel spokesperson to reports in Barbados and Guyana that a186-room Embassy Suites by Hilton will be constructed on the Liliendaal Railway Embankment, Greater Georgetown, Guyana.

A Hilton spokesperson told News Americas exclusively Monday that no such hotel can be confirmed.

“We recognize the opportunity for growth in Guyana, but we have nothing to confirm at this time,” the spokesperson said in a statement to NAAN.

“Hilton is committed to growing our presence in the Caribbean and Latin America region, and meeting our guests’ needs in the destinations where they want to travel – with the right hotel in the right place at the right time,” the spokesperson added.

The response comes on the heels of major headlines in newspapers in Guyana and Barbados that reported Guyana’s Chief Investment Officer and CEO of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr Peter Ramsaroop, as saying “that the developers have received all necessary permits from the Hilton franchise and the project is expected to be launched soon.”

The newspaper said Barbados businessman Mark Maloney, who last year was part of a US lawsuit over a COVID-19 vaccine swindle in Barbados, is also reportedly one of the partners and investors in the alleged project.

The announcement of the “Hilton” hotel was made on Guyana President, Irfaan Ali’s Facebook page on August 6th. The reported hotel, according to the post and reports, will be constructed on 2.5 acres in close proximity to the Arthur Chung Conference Centre and CARICOM Secretariat.

The post at the time also said the reported hotel “is expected to feature multi-functional convention and banquet facilities, meeting spaces with natural lighting, and outdoor terraces” and “offer amenities such as a 24-hour fitness studio, wellness treatment suites, outdoor swimming pool, parking facilities, airport taxi and limo services, and high-speed Internet.”