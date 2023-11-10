Wet road causes accident in Debe

News

File photo/Sureash Cholai

Six people escaped injury in a three-vehicle accident on Friday morning on the Solomon Hochoy Highway in Debe.

Reports said at around 9.15 am, the driver of a Nissan Tiida car on the southbound lane after the Papourie overpass and lost control of the car because of water on the road.

The car crossed the grass median and collided head-on with a Nissan MP 300 van and a black Honda CR-V.

All three vehicles came to a halt.

There were six occupants, two in each vehicle.

Highway Patrol Unit police responded.

The accident caused a massive traffic pile-up, but police and fire officers later removed the debris and cleared the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.