Pa­tient con­fi­den­tial­i­ty is a gold­en rule that ought not to be breached. This from PRO of the T&T Med­ical As­so­ci­a­tion Dr Kee­gan Bag­gan as West Shore Pri­vate Hos­pi­tal in Co­corite has tem­porar­i­ly sus­pend­ed one of its tech­ni­cians af­ter he post­ed de­tails of the Prime Min­is­ter’s con­di­tion on Face­book.