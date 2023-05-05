West: No decision on service commissions’ future

News

Minister in the Finance Ministry Allyson West. – File photo

PUBLIC Administration Minister Allyson West said no decision has been made as yet about the future of services commissions of TT.

She made this statement on Friday before the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives approved a supplementation of $3,566,000 for the service commissions.

Addressing a PNM sports and family day in Toco on Sunday, the Prime Minister said he will bring legislation that will end the lives of service commissions and replace them with a single tribunal that will hear the complaints of public servants.

“What we want in the 21st century is to abolish all those service commissions and replace them with one tribunal. Because the purpose behind a service commission in 1962 was to protect people from arbitrary action of the incoming new government in the new country of TT, and (for) some people who were afraid that there would have been racial discrimination and this and that and the other.”

Asked by Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh how many workers could be dismissed when the commissions are terminated, West replied, “I am currently treating with the service commissions as they exist.”

West also reminded Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram that the Police Service Commission (PSC) has no further expenditure to account for with respect to the appointment of a substantive commissioner of police (CoP).

“That exercise has come to an end.”

The House approved the recommendation of the PSC for Erla Harewood-Christopher on February 3.