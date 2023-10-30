West: No corruption in rental $$ for DPP’s Office

News

Public Administration Minister Allyson West – Photo by Sureash Cholai

PUBLIC Administration Minister Allyson West has dismissed media reports alleging there was corruption involved in the rental of a building on Park Street in Port of Spain that was designated for use by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

She also said the ministry will approach Cabinet soon with ways to further reduce the rent paid by the state to accommodate various agencies.

Addressing a news conference at the Old Fire Station, Port of Spain, West rejected an article which she said incorrectly claimed $600,000 a month was being paid to rent the Park Street premises for the DPP’s office, the size of those premises was 23,000 square feet and it cost $26 per square foot.

“Let me give you the actual facts,” she said.

West referred to her ministry’s documents, which showed the property’s size as 43,295 square feet, the monthly rent was $500,000 and the cost per square foot was $11.55.

She reminded the media that the Commissioner of Valuations decides the rent the state will or will not pay to a landlord for one its agencies to use a particular property .

Sometimes, she said, a second valuation is sought from a private valuator.

With respect to the Park Street property, West said the original rent offered there was $551,000 per month. That was reduced to $500,000 after negotiations between the ministry and the landlord.

She added that claims that the owners of the building are PNM financiers are false.

West had no comment on whether the Judicial and Legal Services Commission (JLSC) should say why the DPP did not occupy the property.

“Those issues have been addressed by the Prime Minister and the Attorney General, who are the proper officers to treat with it. I am treating with the rental issue.”

At a post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on October 26, Dr Rowley called on the JLSC to say why the DPP did not occupy the property during its three-year lease which was terminated in September.

Rowley, who is also National Security Council chairman, said he saw Special Branch reports which gave no reason for the lack of occupation of the building.

On October 20, DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, said he was seeking advice on Rowley’s statements.

“These are matters that require consultation and the taking of advice, in some cases, legal advice, so I cannot at this stage tell you that I will or will not be commenting. I’m taking advice on the matter.”

West said this was not the first property for which the state had paid rent, but it was not occupied by the intended agency.

“One Alexandra Street (in St Clair) was rented just before the PNM demitted office in 2010. That was not occupied through the majority of the 2010-2015 period (under the UNC-led People’s Partnership coalition government)

The Public Utilities Ministry has occupied the building since the PNM returned to office in September 2015.

West said reducing the rental cost paid by Government to house its many departments remains one of her ministry’s top priorities.

“We are aware of the fact that the Government pays a significant amount of money in rent.”

She estimated that figure to be approximately $23 million a month.

West said, “We have been embarked on several initiatives to try to reduce this cost, because it is significant.”

Through its property and real estate services division, she continued, the ministry “has been methodically trying to reduce the rents and we are in negotiations with several landlords at this point in time to reduce the rents, particularly of our most expensive property.”

She said the ministry will soon approach Cabinet with proposals to strengthen the division to give it more stringent oversight of rental arrangements for state agencies.

The objective is to ensure the agencies function in spaces which are optimal for them and taxpayers’ monies are spent efficiently in this regard.

West said the ministry recently launched an online portal that allows landlords who want to offer properties to the state for either rent or purchase.

The Association of Real Estate Agents, she continued, is also helping the ministry find suitable accommodation for state agencies.

Government is also constructing buildings to house some of its ministries West identified the new Health Ministry’s headquarters near the Queen’s Park Savannah as an example. She said new headquarters for the Housing and Social Development ministries will also be built in Port of Spain.

While buildings are being outfitted for occupation by state agencies, West said moratoria are negotiated with landlords so that no rent is incurred during these periods.

West said for these reasons, any claims that her ministry is wasting money with respect to rent payments for state agencies are baseless.

“We know that our efforts are headed in the other direction.”