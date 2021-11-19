West Indies Women win World Cup qualifier warm-up

Sports

In this March 31, 2016 file photo, West Indies cricketer Deandra Dottin plays a shot during the World T20 women’s semi-final match between New Zealand and West Indies in Mumbai. – (AFP PHOTO)

WEST Indies Women head into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier on a winning note, after defeating Thailand Women by 151 runs in their warm-up match at the Sunrisers Sports Club ground in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Friday.

West Indies Women posted 230 runs for six wickets from their allotted 50 overs with Deandra Dottin scoring 101 and Hayley Matthews hitting 57.

Thailand Women were dismissed for 79 all out in 36.3 overs. Fast bowler Shakera Selman took two wickets for one runs in two overs and Aaliyah Alleyne grabbed 2/9 in five overs.

West Indies Women coach Courtney Walsh was pleased with the outcome ahead of the first qualifying match on Tuesday against Ireland.

“It was good to get in a practice match in Zimbabwe to get accustomed to the conditions,” Walsh said.

“The ladies went out and did what was required. Deandra and Hayley had good knocks, so it’s good to see the runs continuing from (the) Pakistan (series). We gave all the bowlers a chance to get a feel of the pitch here in Zimbabwe.”

Walsh said winning will raise the self-esteem of his players.

“Once you keep winning you’re going to keep having confidence. We left Pakistan pretty confidently and it’s important to keep that momentum and not taking anything for granted. Obviously this was just a practice game, but the win is important for team morale and then we have a few days before we start the competition, so it’s good to get that win under our belts.”

SUMMARISED SCORES

WEST INDIES WOMEN 230/6 (50 overs) – Deandra Dotting 101, Hayley Matthews 57; Onnicha Kamchomphu 2/26, Suleeporn Laomi 2/37 vs THAILAND WOMEN 79 (36.3 overs) – Chanida Sutthiruang 37, Sornnarin Tippoch 9; Shakera Selman 2/1, Aaliyah Alleyne 2/9. West Indies Women by 151 runs.