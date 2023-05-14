West Indies women, men confirmed for tours of Australia

Sports

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews – (ICC)

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed tours of Australia for both the West Indies women’s and men’s teams.

The WI women will tour in October 2023 for three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 Internationals (T20Is), while the men head down under in January and February 2024 for two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

This was confirmed by Cricket Australia on Sunday.

The women’s ODIs form part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Women’s Championship, while the Tests will be part of the 2023-2025 ICC Men’s World Test Championship.

The women’s T20I series bowl at the North Sydney Oval with back-to-back matches scheduled for October 1 and 2, culminating with the third at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on October 5.

Following the T20I series, the women in maroon gear up for the ODI series, which commences three days later at Allan Border Field, before heading to Melbourne for the final two matches at the Junction Oval on October 12 and 15.

Hayley Matthews, WI women’s captain expressed excitement about the upcoming tour.

“We are looking forward to this opportunity to play against Australia as part of the ICC Women’s Championship cycle. We look forward to putting up a strong fight, as we’ve been working hard to refine our skills and strategies. I’m sure the fans are going to see some entertaining cricket,” she said.

Before this tour, the WI women will play their next international fixture against Ireland women in June and July before heading to Australia.

“The schedule for the Ireland tour will be announced shortly,” a CWI statement said.

Meanwhile, the men’s tour begins with the Test series, playing for the Sir Frank Worrell Trophy, named in honour of the former WI captain and icon.

The first Test will be played at Adelaide Oval on January 17-21. The second Test will be a day/night match using the pink ball at The Gabba in Brisbane from January 25-29.

Following the Tests, the men’s squad play three day/night ODIs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (February 2), the Sydney Cricket Ground (February 4) and the Manuka Oval, Canberra (February 6).

The three T20Is will be at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart, Tasmania (February 9), the Adelaide Oval (February 11) and the Perth Stadium (February 13).

MATCH SCHEDULES

Women’s Tour

October 1: 1st T20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney

​October 2: 2nd T20I at North Sydney Oval, Sydney (night)

​October 3: 3rd T20I at Allan Border Field, Brisbane (night)

October 8: 1st ODI at Allan Border Field, Brisbane

​October 12: 2nd ODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne

​October 15: 3rd ODI at Junction Oval, Melbourne

Men’s Tour

January 17-21: 1st Test at Adelaide Oval, 10.00am

January 25-29: 2nd Test at Gabba, Brisbane (day/night)

February 2: 1st ODI at MCG, Melbourne (day/night)

February 4: 2nd ODI at SCG, Sydney (day/night)

February 6: 3rd ODI at Manuka Oval, Canberra (day/night)

February 9: 1st T20I at Blundstone Arena, Hobart (night)

February: 2 T20I at Adelaide Oval, (night)

February 13: 3rd T20I at Perth Stadium, (day/night)