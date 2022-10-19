West Indies stay alive with victory over Zimbabwe

Sports

Alzarri Joseph –

WEST Indies kept their chances alive of qualifying for the Super 12s of the 2022 International Cricket Council T20 World Cup with a 31-run win over Zimbabwe in Hobart, Australia, on Wednesday.

West Indies posted 153/7 in 20 overs with opener Johnson Charles cracking three fours and two sixes in his innings of 45 off 36 balls.

Vice-captain Rovman Powell chipped in with 28 off 21 deliveries and Akeal Hosein contributed 23 not out off 18.

Sikandar Raza was the chief destroyer for Zimbabwe grabbing 3/19 in four overs and Blessing Muzarabani picked up 2/38 in four overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe made a rollicking start getting to 47/1 in the fifth over with opener Wessly Madhevere leading the way.

However, Zimbabwe then lost wickets regularly and were reduced to 64/5 after 7.2 overs.

Zimbabwe never recovered and were dismissed for 122 in 18.2 overs.

Luke Jongwe scored 29 off 22 balls and Madhevere hit 27 off 19.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph snatched 4/16 in four overs and fellow pacer Jason Holder took 3/12 in 3.2 overs.

West Indies will need to defeat Ireland on Friday to seal a place in the Super 12s.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

WEST INDIES 153/7 (20 overs) – Johnson Charles 45, Rovman Powell 28, Akeal Hosein 23 not out; Sikandar Raza 3/19, Blessing Muzarabani 2/38 vs ZIMBABWE 122 (18.2 overs) – Luke Jongwe 29, Wessly Madhevere 27; Alzarri Joseph 4/16, Jason Holder 3/12. West Indies won by 31 runs