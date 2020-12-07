West Indies Skipper Calls For ‘Soul-Searching’ After Massive Loss

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. Dec. 7, 2020: Captain Jason Holder has called for “soul-searching” ahead of the next test match this week against New Zealand, after the bruised West Indies suffered a humiliating innings defeat inside four days in the opening Test against the Kiwis at Seddon Park.

The Windies started the penultimate day of the first test still trailing by 185 runs after being asked to follow on and were dismissed for 247 about 40 minutes before lunch, despite a second Test hundred from Jermaine Blackwood.

Singling out the batting group in particular, Holder said it was crucial they adapted faster to the conditions, especially with not much time for recovery with the second Test beginning on Dec. 10th, Thursday evening, Eastern Caribbean time.

“We’ve just got to do some soul-searching. It’s not a big turnaround in between games, just a few days and we’re back into it again so it’s a matter for the batters just to work it out a little more and find ways to get through,” Holder told a news conference.

“Ideally, I thought the preparation was spot on. I don’t know how much longer we could come up here and spend prior to a tour. You had two weeks quarantine, two-and-a-half weeks of preparation – probably three weeks – preparing for this Test match. I think that is enough time.”

West Indies were rolled over for 138 in their first innings on Saturday’s third day after resuming on an overnight 49 without loss, in reply to New Zealand’s mammoth 519 for seven declared.

Following on by 381 runs, West Indies were reduced to 27 for four in their second innings and the match was extended into the fourth day only due to an eventual 155-run seventh wicket stand Blackwood and the tail-ender Alzarri Joseph who made a career-best 86. Blackwood, on 80 at the start of Sunday’s penultimate day, finished on 104 – his second Test hundred.

Pointing to the collapses in both innings, Holder said his side needed to find the courage to fight back in the upcoming test.

NewsAmericasNow.com