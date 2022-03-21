West Indies selectors keep faith with 13-man squad for final Test

Sports

West Indies’ John Campbell bats against England during day five of their second Test match at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Sunday. (AP PHOTO) –

THE CRICKET West Indies selection panel, comprising lead selector Desmond Haynes, Ramnaresh Sarwan and coach Phil Simmons have kept faith with the 13-man squad for the final Apex Test between the West Indies and England, which will take place from Thursday at the National Stadium, St George’s, Grenada.

The first two Test matches in the three-match series, at Antigua and Barbados, ended in drawn results; hence the winners of the final Test will lift the Richards-Botham Trophy.

In a media release, Haynes said, “We were very impressed with the captain Kraigg Brathwaite showing the fight in the both innings (in Barbados) and the way he led from the front with the bat.”

Brathwaite was named as the Man of the Match for his knocks of 160 and 56 not out.

“Also, Jermaine Blackwood and the way he played in the first innings to get (104),” continued Haynes. “They batted very well together. We really appreciated the fighting spirit from the batting department. We decided to stick with the same squad and want to see them continue to give a big effort in the third Apex Test match.”

Opener John Campbell and top-order batsman Shamarh Brooks remain in the 13-man team, despite their struggles with the bat during the first two Tests. Campbell have tallied 71 runs at an aggregate of 17.75 while Brooks have compiled 66 runs at 16.50.