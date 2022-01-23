West Indies lose 2nd T20 by one run

Sports

West Indies’ Romario Shepherd looks on after playing a shot during the second T20I against England, at Kennsington Oval, Barbados, on Sunday. – CWI Media

A LATE display of power hitting by Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd could not get West Indies over the line as England escaped with a one-run win to level the five-match T20 series 1-1 at Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Sunday.

Needing 61 runs off the last 18 deliveries a West Indies victory seemed unlikely.

Hosein and Shepherd combined to hit 23 runs in the 18th over to give West Indies a glimmer of hope.

Reece Topley only conceded ten runs in the 19th over as West Indies needed 30 runs in the final over.

Hosein never gave up hitting Saqib Mahmood for two fours and three sixes as West Indies fell agonisingly short of the victory target. West Indies closed on 170/8 in pursuit of 172.

Hosein ended on 44 not out off 16 balls with three fours and four sixes and Shepherd cracked 44 not out off 28 deliveries with one four and five sixes.

Spinner Moeen Ali made life difficult for the West Indies middle order with 3/24 in four overs and fellow spinner Adil Rashid snatched 2/24 in four overs.

Batting first, England scored 171/8 with opener Jason Roy scoring 45 off 31 deliveries, a knock which included six fours and two sixes. Ali contributed 31 off 24.

Jason Holder continued his form with the ball taking 2/25 in four overs. Left-arm spinner Fabian Allen grabbed two wickets, but was expensive leaking 50 runs in his four overs.

The third match will be played on Wednesday at Kensington Oval from 4 pm TT time.

SUMMARISED SCORES

ENGLAND 171/8 (20 overs) – Jason Roy 45, Moeen Ali 31; Jason Holder 2/25, Fabian Allen 2/50 vs WEST INDIES 170/8 (20 overs) – Akeal Hosein 44 not out, Romario Shepherd 44 not out; M Ali 3/24, Adil Rashi 2/24. England won by one run