West Indies dismiss Bangladesh for 103 in first innings

Sports

West Indies’ pacer Jayden Seales grabbed three wickets in the first innings of the first Test against Bangladesh, at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, on Thursday. – CWI Media

THE West Indies fast bowlers destroyed the Bangladesh batting in the first innings of the opening Test match, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in North Sound, Antigua, on Thursday.

Bangladesh were dismissed early in the second session for a paltry 103.

Pacers Jayden Seales and Alzarri Joseph grabbed three wickets apiece to leave West Indies in command.

Seales ended with 3/33 in ten overs and Joseph, playing at home, grabbed 3/33 in 8.5 overs.

Experienced fast bowler Kemar Roach, who was included in the squad, on Wednesday, after recovering from an injury, snatched 2/21 in eight overs.

Roach did the damage early on taking the first two wickets.

Medium pacer Kyle Mayers also caused problems for the Bangladesh batsmen with 2/10 in five overs.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan attacked the Windies bowlers with a knock of 51 off 67 balls which included six fours and one six.

Opener Tamim Iqbal struck 29.