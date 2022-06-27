West Indies complete Test series sweep vs Bangladesh

Sports

Kyle Mayers, of West Indies, hits a four to bring up his century during the second day of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Gros Islet, St Lucia, on June 25.. (CWI Media) –

THE WEST Indies needed just over an hour, on a rain-affected fourth day, to complete a 2-0 Test series sweep over Bangladesh, courtesy of a ten-wicket win in the second Test at the Darren Sammy Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on Monday.

Overnight rain and a wet outfield prevented any play for the first two sessions but, when things got going, Bangladesh, who resumed on 132 runs for the loss of six wickets, were dismissed for 186.

The fast bowling trio of Jayden Seales (three wickets for 21 runs), Kemar Roach (3/54) and Alzarri Joseph (3/57) did the damage for the West Indies. Bangladesh’s wicketkeeper/batsman Nurul Hasan offered lone resistance, with a stroke-filled 60 not out, which came off 84 deliveries and consisted of six boundaries and two sixes.

Set a victory target of 13, the hosts needed only 2.5 overs to wrap up the win, with John Campbell unbeaten on nine and skipper Kraigg Braithwaite on four.

All-rounder Kyle Mayers, who scored 146 in the West Indies’ first innings score of 408, was named the Man of the Match. He was also named the Man of the Series, for tallying 153 runs and snapping up six wickets in the series.

The West Indies and Bangladesh will now focus on their three-match T20 International series, which bowls off on Saturday at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

Scores:

BANGLADESH 234 – Tamim Iqbal 46, Litton Das 34, Shoriful Islam 26, Animul Haque 23; Alzarri Joseph 3-50, Jayden Seales 3-53, Anderson Phillip 2-30, Kyle Mayers 2-35 & 186 – Nurul Hasan 60 not out, Najmul Hossain 42; Jayden Seales 3-21, Kemar Roach 3-54, Alzarri Joseph 3-57 vs WEST INDIES 408 – Kyle Mayers 146, Kraigg Brathwaite 51, John Campbell 45, Jermaine Blackwood 40, Joshua Da Silva 29, Raymon Reifer 22; Khaled Ahmed 5-106, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 3-91 and 13 without loss.