West Indies captain Pollard retires from international cricket

Sports

Kieron Pollard –

West Indies T20 and ODI captain Kieron Pollard has retired from international cricket.

Pollard, 34, announced the decision in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

He said, “After careful deliberation, I have today decided to retire from international cricket.

“As is the case for many young persons, it was a dream of mine to represent the West Indies team from the time I was a boy of ten years and I am proud to have represented West Indies cricket for over 15 years in both the T20 and ODI forms of the game.”

Pollard’s tenure as West Indies captain lasted three years and has enjoyed mixed results.

“As I move on and make room for those who will carry the game forward in West Indian colours, know that I will always be supporting in whatever way I can. It is with profound gratitude for living my dream that I now raise my bat in salute to all that is West Indies cricket.”

The veteran all-rounder is currently competing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the Mumbai Indians who are currently struggling without a win after six matches.