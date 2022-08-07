West Indies bamboozled by spin as India seal T20 series 4-1

Sports

West Indies’ Devon Thomas, right, is bowled by India’s Axar Patel during the fifth and final T20 cricket match, on Sunday, in Lauderhill, Florida. At left is India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik. (AP Photo)

THE WEST Indies lost all ten wickets to spin, the first time a team have suffered such a fate in an international T20 innings, as India cruised to an 88-run victory in the fifth and final match of the series, on Sunday, at the Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida, United States.

In the process, India completed a 4-1 win in the T20 series, to follow up their 3-0 series sweep in the One Day Internationals.

West Indies Shimron Hetmyer bats during the fifth and final T20 cricket match against India, on Sunday, in Lauderhill, Florida, US. (AP PHOTOS)

India, who decided to bat first after winning the toss, tallied 188 runs for the loss of seven wickets with opener Shreyas Iyer scoring 64, Deepak Hooda 38 and stand-in captain Hardik Pandya 28. Pace bowler Odean Smith claimed three wickets for 33 runs for the WI.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took 4/16, and the left-arm spin pair of Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel got 3/12 and 3/15 respectively, as India skittled out the WI for 100 in 15.4 overs.

Shimron Hetmyer (56), Shamarh Brooks (13) and Devon Thomas (10) were the only WI batsmen to reach double figures.

The West Indies will now turn their attention towards a three-match T20 series, against New Zealand, at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, from August 10-14. India, on the other hand, will head to Zimbabwe for a three-game ODI series, from August 18-22.