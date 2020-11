Min­is­ter of Pub­lic Ad­min­is­tra­tion and Dig­i­tal Trans­for­ma­tion Allyson West said yes­ter­day the gov­ern­ment has ac­knowl­edged the dif­fer­ent views re­gard­ing the pri­vati­sa­tion of the Port-of-Spain port but will be guid­ed by a re­port of the Cab­i­net-ap­point­ed com­mit­tee.