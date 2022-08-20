Wendy’s returns under Quick Service group

News

Wendy’s customer service attendants. The fast food chain reopens under Quick Service Holdings. –

The Wendy’s franchise, which was plagued with a lack of food items and poor customer service before it closed during the pandemic, is back and promises to be better than ever under new management.

According to a statement on Friday, Quick Service Holdings, parent company to Pita Pit, Domino’s Pizza, and Food Hall – the country’s first grocerant – is on a mission to revitalise the fast food franchise in TT.

Wendy’s will officially reopen on August 26 at Peake’s One Stop in Tacarigua. The franchise previously had eight locations but only the Tacarigua location would be operational for now as Quick Service Holdings intends to develop a new model at its new locations built for operational efficiency and speed of service.

It plans to open six new stores, all with a drive thru, over the next two years in Diego Martin, Port of Spain, Brentwood, Arima, Piarco and San Fernando.

Quick Service Holdings CEO Daniel Fakoory said, “We had our eyes on this brand for a while, because despite its current circumstance, the Wendy’s brand has huge potential in this market as we have seen previously, and when Wendy’s International reached out to us, we knew this was the moment to make it happen.”

He said the franchise’s decline over the past six years, was not a brand problem but an operations problem.

Internationally, the Wendy’s chain was known for its square hamburgers, sea salt fries, and the Frosty. The brand promises to offer higher quality, fresh off the grill, prepared when you order it. Their slogan: At Wendy’s, we don’t cut corners.

“Customers can expect this same quality when they visit. We’re not cutting any corners and have already partnered with our suppliers to ensure we have all of Wendy’s approved products available at all times.

“Upon the re-opening of the Tacarigua store, we can assure you that all the Wendy’s items you know and love will be available. We’ve previously demonstrated with Domino’s, that we can take over a struggling franchise with a high level of value and quality and bring it to its full potential in our market. And I am confident that with a new, revitalised management team and a strategic plan, we will be able to make Wendy’s the region’s number one hamburger brand.”