Weekend health outreach for Belle Garden and environs

THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection Dr Faith BYisrael. PHOTO COURTESY THA –

RESIDENTS of Belle Garden and environs will benefit from a community health outreach programme over the weekend at the Belle Garden Community Centre. The initiative runs from 9am-4pm on Saturday and Sunday.

It was organised by the TT Medical Association in collaboration with the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.

In a Tobago Updates Interview on Tuesday, Dr Rachel Spann, chair of the association’s Tobago branch, said paediatricians and regular practitioners will be available for consultation.

Spann said some of the free services to be provided will include wellness checks for blood pressure, sugar, height and weight.

She added, “Patients or people who are having problems with high blood pressure, sugar, or who just want to eat healthier in general, the dieticians will be there to offer advice.”

There will also be a gynaecology booth where people can ask questions on women’s health.

Spann said Belle Garden was selected as it is an accessible area for other east communities.

She urged people to not take their health for granted and to to show up for the free check-ups.

“Let’s take high blood pressure, or hypertension, for example, it’s also known as the silent killer – so you can’t really judge how you feel to take your medication.”

She noted she has interacted with patients who have suffered from heart attacks and strokes who said they felt fine before their affliction.

Spann said she understands many of the public are sceptical about going to hospital during the covid19 pandemic, so they should take advantage of the outreach programme.

Health Secretary D Faith BYisrael said she had no concerns when the association approached her about the initiative.

She urged people who have prescribed medication to bring their prescriptions.

She thanked the medical officials for volunteering their time to assist the community.