World News
Week in Pictures: From Israeli air raids on Lebanon to bombing in Pakistan
08 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
From thousands of people attending the funeral for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the most prominent surviving son of Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi, to a deadly suicide bombing in a Pakistani mosque that killed dozens, and a pro-Palestine rally in Yemen, here is a look at the week in photos.
