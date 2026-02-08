UNC senators call for resignation of entire independent bench Trinidad and Tobago makes mark at the Grammys Farley begs Tobagonians for patience amid seabridge disruption Tyre shop owner will be fined for littering, says PM Liberty Caribbean named Diamond sponsor of CANTO Connect 2026 El Socorro North parents raise alarm over rat infestation
World News

Week in Pictures: From Israeli air raids on Lebanon to bombing in Pakistan 

08 February 2026
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

From thousands of people attending the funeral for Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the most prominent surviving son of Libya’s former leader Muammar Gaddafi, to a deadly suicide bombing in a Pakistani mosque that killed dozens, and a pro-Palestine rally in Yemen, here is a look at the week in photos.

 

Support us

Related News

04 February 2026

UK pro-Palestinian activists not guilty of aggravated burglary 

28 January 2026

Rubio testifies before US Senate on abduction of Venezuela’s Maduro 

26 January 2026

Russia-Ukraine war: List of key events, day 1,433 

31 January 2026

Iranian official says progress made on talks as US-Iran tensions persist 