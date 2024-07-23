Webster-Roy urges: Take better care of older people

News

Gender and Child Affairs Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy – File photo by Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy has appealed to citizens to take better care of older people.

She made this appeal at a virtual town hall meeting on July 22.

In her address, Webster-Roy said, “Laws alone do not create the environment for safe and graceful ageing; informed citizens do.”

She encouraged people to do more to educate themselves about issues of the ageing population and where to get help to deal with issues affecting older people.

In a statement, the said in 2022, 13 per cent of TT’s ageing population was over 60.

The division added there are approximately 1,687 centenarians in this population.

“Annually, there are also reported cases of gender-based violence, including other forms of abuse, necessitating the call for improved protection and care of our older persons.”

The division reminded the public that “protecting each other is everybody’s business and encourages individuals and organisations alike to stand united against violence and all forms of abuse, regardless of age.

Participants in the meeting included Geriatric Society president Dr Lavanya Thondavada, Association of Psychiatrists secretary Dr Varma Deyalsingh and head of the police Social Support Unit Aisha Price-Corbie.